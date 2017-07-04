PDP distances self from anti-Okorocha protest

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Imo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has distanced itself from the planned one million-man anti-government protest, scheduled for today in Owerri.

The party’s position was made public in a release by the state Publicity Secretary, Mazi Damian Oparah, and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

“The entire Imo PDP, led by Chief Charles Ezekwem, is not in any way part of the protest and indeed, anything that will cause the breakdown of law and order in the state,” Oparah said.

According to the PDP image maker, “the party is not interested in anything that will increase the suffering and trauma of the citizenry, which is caused by the bad administration of the present All Progressives Congress, APC, government in the state.”

While calling on the security agencies to “do the needful by securing the lives and property of Imo people,” the party equally pleaded that no person or group of persons should be allowed to cause chaos in the state.

Oparah wondered why government should accuse the PDP of planning the protest, stressing that an APC chieftain and former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Kelechi Nwagwu, had consistently maintained that he was behind the protest.

“While the former has consistently owned up that he was responsible for organising the protest, Comrade Jeff Nwoha, an appointee of the government, is organising the counter rally. We, therefore, wonder why the governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, is looking the order way,” Oparah said.

