PDP former ministers’ forum advises APC to rise to Nigeria’s challenges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Former Ministers Forum has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) –led Federal Government to rise up to the challenges confronting the country. The forum made the call in a communiqué at the end of its meeting held on Monday in Abuja. Reading the communiqué, Chairman of the group, Alhaji […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

