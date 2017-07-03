Pages Navigation Menu

PDP former ministers’ forum advises APC to rise to Nigeria’s challenges

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Former Ministers Forum has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) –led Federal Government to rise up to the challenges confronting the country. The forum made the call in a communiqué at the end of its meeting held on Monday in Abuja. Reading the communiqué, Chairman of the group, Alhaji Taminu Turaki, said members had observed with concern, the deteriorating security situation in the country, particularly the increasing spate of kidnapping and armed robbery.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

