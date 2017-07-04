PDP mourns Maitama Sule

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the leadership of the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, has described the death of Alhaji Maitama Sule as a great lost to the Africa continent.

The party in a statement on Monday in Abuja by the PDP National Caretaker Committee National Publicity Secretary, Mr Prince Dayo Adeyeye, described him as “a great Nationalist, great Orator, Politician, and Diplomat.

Makarfi said that the PDP received with great shock, the news of passing away of the elder statesman, who on Monday passed-on at 87 in Cairo, Egypt.

He commiserated with the government and people of Kano State, the family of the deceased and the Nation over the demise of Sule.

“The Late Maitama Sule was the Pioneer Chairman of the Public Complaint Commission (PCC) in 1975, an office created by the Regime to hear complaints from Nigerians on all issues of governance.

“He carried out this responsibility diligently and reduced corruption index in the country by using the PCC Platform to expose corrupt officers in government.’’

Late Sule was a two-time Minister in the Ministries of Internal Affairs and the Nigerian’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in 1979.

He also served the Chairman of the UN Special Committee on Apartheid during the first tenure of Alhaji Shehu Shagari, a position which Makarfi said he discharged with great responsibilities, especially in the Apartied discussions of South Africa.

“Alhaji Maitama Sule has left us at a time his wise and experienced counsel is still needed. His demise is not only a loss to the Nation but also to Africa.

“ We will miss his astute contribution on various issues of national development.

“We pray Allah rest his Soul; and pray the fortitude for his family to bear this great loss.’

