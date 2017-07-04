PDP mourns the death of Maitama Sule

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, has described the death of Alhaji Maitama Sule as a great lost to the Africa continent. This was made in a statement on Monday in Abuja by the PDP National Caretaker Committee National Publicity Secretary, Mr Prince Dayo Adeyeye, described him as “a great …

The post PDP mourns the death of Maitama Sule appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

