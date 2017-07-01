Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP remains a viable option in the governance of Plateau – Chieftain

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Plateau State chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday said the party still remains the viable option when it comes to the governance of the State. The party stated this in press statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, John Akans, and made available to journalists in Jos the State capital. Akans said, […]

PDP remains a viable option in the governance of Plateau – Chieftain

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.