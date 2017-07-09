PDP vs APC: Adeleke beats Hussain to win Osun West by-election [Full result]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the bye-election for Osun West Senatorial district conducted on Saturday. The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) concluded collation of results early Sunday morning. Official results show that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Mudashiru Hussain won only his local government. Ademola Adeleke of the PDP won 9 out […]

PDP vs APC: Adeleke beats Hussain to win Osun West by-election [Full result]

