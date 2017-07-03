PDP: We may lose more people soon – Fani-Kayode

By Nwafor Sunday Former minister for Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, on Sunday via his tweeter handle said that, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stands a risk of losing more members soon. He wrote this following the viral news on the decision took by Dr. Doyin Okupe, the former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read Recall that Dr. Doyin Okupe not only abandoned PDP, but opined that the party has no future in Nigeria.

According to Dr. Doyin, “It is time to say GOODBYE TO PDP. It is with deep regret that I publicly announce my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party. “It has to be public because the PDP no longer exists in my ward as a single unified party; it was when I joined it.“ However, Mr. Kayode reacting to Dr. Doyin’s decision wrote “The dumping of PDP by @doyinokupe is a big loss for our party. I spoke with him today and heard real reasons.We may lose more people soon.”

Vanguard equally gathered that a meeting was held today by former PDP minister’s, perhaps to discuss the way forward. More details on this soon.

See his tweets.

The post PDP: We may lose more people soon – Fani-Kayode appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

