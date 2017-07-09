PDP’s Adeleke Emerges Winner In Osun Bye-election

Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged victorious in the Osun West Senatorial bye-election conducted in Osun State on Saturday. According to the official result, the PDP candidate beat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mudashiru Hussain in nine of the ten Local Government Areas where the election was held. A…

