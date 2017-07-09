PDP’s Adeleke set for victory in Osun senatorial election

Gbenro Adesina The People Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Otunba Ademola Adeleke seemed poised to win the senatorial seat left vacant by the death of his elder brother as he has taken early lead in most polling units in the 10 local governments that constitute Osun West senatorial district in the election conducted on Saturday. Adeleke is leading in most of the polling units, according to early results, including where the APC candidate, Senator Mudashir Hussein was expected to win. The looming victory of the PDP candidate had led to led to tension in the camp of the APC stakeholders, this magazine can report.

