Peace Hyde’s stunning make-up in this photo is a new level of slay

Eyebrow on fleek, highlight on fleek, Peace Hyde on fleek! Media personality and Forbes Correspondent Peace Hyde‘s beauty and make-up in this photo is all shades of stunning. The make-up done by Joyce Jacob Beauty. She’s definitely not here to play with this level of slay on display. Check out what she had to say …

The post Peace Hyde’s stunning make-up in this photo is a new level of slay appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

