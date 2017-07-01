Pellegrini returns ‘home’ to Roma

Roma kept their post-season transfer mill ticking over with the signing of Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini on a five-year deal Friday.

The 21-year-old Pellegrini, a former Roma academy graduate, returns to Roma after two seasons with Sassuolo for a fee of 10m euros ($11.4m), according to a statement by the Serie A runners-up.

“We are proud to be able to bring Lorenzo home,” said Roma sporting director Monchi, who was instrumental in appointing former Sassuolo coach Eusebio di Francesco as the club’s new boss last week.

“Over the last two years Lorenzo has gained valuable experience with Sassuolo, and we are sure he will contribute to the growth and improvement of this team.”

Pellegrini, who will wear the No. 7 shirt, said: “It is an incredible feeling to come back. This was my objective from the moment I went to Sassuolo. It is the culmination of a great two-year journey with them.”

Pellegrini made a total of 54 appearances for Sassuolo, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 28 Serie A games last term.

Earlier in June he made his full international debut for Italy, before helping their under-21 side reach the semi-finals of the ongoing European Championship in Poland.

Roma, who finished four points behind champions Juventus last season, sold Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah to Liverpool for 39 million euros ($43.5 million) last week.

The capital club then bought Mexican defender Hector Moreno from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee, and Dutch international defender Rick Karsdorp from Feyenoord for 14 million euros ($15.9 million) earlier this week.

On Friday, the capital club shipped striker Seydou Doumbia to Sporting Lisbon on a one-year loan deal.

