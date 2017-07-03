People Are Really Hating On The New Jumanji Trailer [Video]

There was just something about Robin Williams as a bearded madman that was easy to love.

If you look at today’s box office drawcards, they don’t come much bigger than Dwayne Johnson, but if first impressions are anything to go by that might not be enough to save this one.

Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle. What a time to be alive.

The synopsis from the YouTube trailer:

In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji –Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…

Without further ado…

Kevin Hart making jokes about his height – yeah, I feel like we’ve seen enough of that for a while.

The comments section isn’t exactly known for being level headed, but it does give us some insight into what people are thinking.

Some of the top-ranked comments:

What’s the point of Jumanji without the board game? RIP Jumanji. One of my favorite childhood movies. Next up: Flubber’s reboot with a sentient Fidget Spinner This entire new concept breaks the original amazingness behind the original movie. The fact that the boardgame was ‘leaking’ it’s magic into the real world was exactly what made the stakes so high. It’s what made it interesting.

Lmao, to those wondering why we’re pissed at this trailer, watch the original Jumanji with Robin Williams and realize how watered down and generic this trash is. This is just another typical action movie with a stroke of fat humor added. I’m done with Hollywood making these remakes for less appreciative and degenerate viewers. Is this a Nickelodeon movie? This is one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. This is an insult to Jumanji, to Robin Williams, to my childhood. It’s even named after another movie “Welcome to the Jungle” that The Rock was in.

I would say give it a chance, but I’m not so sure it deserves one.

The Rock is in it, though, so I’m sure it will make many millions – and it can’t be worse than the new Transformers (HERE).

[source:youtube]

