“People die in silence for the fear of being ridiculed” – Toke Makinwa Says – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
“People die in silence for the fear of being ridiculed” – Toke Makinwa Says
Information Nigeria
This morning, Media Personality Toke Makinwa took to her Twitter account to speak up against the culture of shaming women for failed marriages. This came after she was asked by a Twitter user to stop giving ladies marriage advice, as she is not in best …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!