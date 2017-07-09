Pages Navigation Menu

People’s view on Anambra girls is unfair – Actress Irene Ibekwe

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Anambra-born Nollywood actress, Irene Ibekwe, has dismissed the belief that girls from the state are desperate money lovers. Miss Ibekwe is a native of Ogbunike in Oyi local government area of the State. She insisted that every human being loves money, but said its not true that girls from the state are desperadoes, who would […]

