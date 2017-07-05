La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A transfer news: Pepe to Besiktas, Ginter to Gladbach, Banega to Sevilla – Fox Sports
Fox Sports
La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A transfer news: Pepe to Besiktas, Ginter to Gladbach, Banega to Sevilla
BESIKTAS have signed centre-back Pepe as a free agent after his Real Madrid contract expired, with the Turkish champions publishing pictures of him in a club shirt. The centre-back could not agree a new deal with Los Blancos after a decade at the …
