Pepe joins Besiktas

Portugal international Pepe has signed for Besiktas, the Turkish champions announced on Tuesday, bringing to an end 10 incident-pakced years with Spanish giants Real Madrid. The 34-year-old Brazilian-born defender joined Real from Porto in 2007 for €30 million, winning the Liga title in his first campaign. His contract with Real expired last month and, according […]

