Pepe Joins Turkish Club Besiktas From Real Madrid

Portugal defender Pepe has joined Turkish champions Besiktas on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old played nearly 350 games for Real Madrid after signing from Porto in 2007, winning three La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

During his 10 years in Madrid, Pepe played on teams that won three Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, but had fallen down the pecking order for Zinedine Zidane in recent months in part due to injuries.

Pepe reportedly had a medical at Paris St-Germain before opting for Besiktas.

No details were given on the length of the player’s contract.

Among his new team-mates at Besiktas are former Liverpool player Ryan Babel and ex-Chelsea and Newcastle United striker Demba Ba.

