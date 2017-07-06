Pepe Reiterates Love For Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid defender, Pepe has stated how much he loves the club, after officially joining Besiktas.

The Portugal defender made over 300 appearances for Los Blancos and made the move to Turkey after his contract expired.

Upon his unveiling, Pepe revealed his admiration for the club he has spent the past decade at and thanked fans for their support.

“I spent 10 wonderful years at Real Madrid,” Pepe said to the press following confirmation of the transfer. “My two daughters were born in Madrid, I won three Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles as well.

“I love Real Madrid and their fans.”

