Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peter Okoye, Wilfred Ndidi & Moses Simon Club Together – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Peter Okoye, Wilfred Ndidi & Moses Simon Club Together
Information Nigeria
Footballers are currently enjoying their break with a handful of them taking to some favourite places in the world to cool off after what is considered a stressful football season. Super Eagles players, Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon were recently

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.