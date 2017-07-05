Peter Okoye, Wilfred Ndidi & Moses Simon Club Together – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Peter Okoye, Wilfred Ndidi & Moses Simon Club Together
Information Nigeria
Footballers are currently enjoying their break with a handful of them taking to some favourite places in the world to cool off after what is considered a stressful football season. Super Eagles players, Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon were recently …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!