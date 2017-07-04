Petrol cars will vanish in 8 years, Nigeria in more trouble – Vanguard
|
Petrol cars will vanish in 8 years, Nigeria in more trouble
No more petrol or diesel cars, buses, or trucks will be sold anywhere in the world within eight years. The entire market for land transport will switch to electrification, leading to a collapse of oil prices and the demise of the petroleum industry as …
Oil demand to grow even if electric vehicles take off – IEA
