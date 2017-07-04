Pharmacists admonish youths to shun drug addiction

By Chioma Obinna

As the world marked this year’s International Day against Drug Abuse, Nigerian youths have been urged to say no to drug abuse and addiction due to their harmful effects to health.

A drug is substance that could bring about a change in the biological function of the body through its chemical actions. Today drug abuse remained a major health problem globally and no longer secret that many Nigerian youth experiment with drugs at one point or the other.

Making the call, the Lagos State Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, Pharm. Biola Paul – Ozieh noted that between 26.4 million and 36 million people abuse prescription opioids globally even as she raised alarm over the increasing number of Nigerian youths abusing drugs.

Paul –Ozieh who spoke during the association’s Awareness Campaign against drug abuse held at Agege area of Lagos regretted that Nigeria ranks 187 out of 190 countries in terms of health system performance.

She affirmed that to guarantee the future of the country, Nigerian youths must be saved from abusing drugs which could either damaged their kidneys, cause hypertension, lung cancer, neurological disorder or turned them into destitute.

“Our youths must say no to drug abuse and addiction. They should stop abusing psychotropic drugs and narcotic drugs like codeine, tramadol, prescription drugs and injectables. Nigerians should stop patronizing places where drugs are mixed for them, be it herbal or orthodox because all drugs are poison. These will ultimately damage their systems and cut short their lives.”

While advocating for more public awareness on drug abuse, the ACPN Lagos Chairman noted that the country is challenged in terms of health facilities which have made health workers continuously overwhelmed with work thereby making the system to only focus more on curative.

Lamenting the rapid increase in drugs abuse and addiction, Paul – Ozieh regretted that many Nigerians are abusing cough medicines with codeine, especially the youths. Stating that all hands must be on deck, she said: “Parental influence matters in checking this trend. Parents should check their young ones. Examine their eyes, smell, how they react, how they talk, the way they feel, mood changes, etc. parents must have a close marking.”

She however observed that drug abuse is preventable adding that drug addiction can also be overcome.

On tips to prevent drug abuse, she stressed the need for people to avoid using drugs without medical advice, avoid sharing medications with friends and families and accessing drugs from registered pharmacists etc.

The ACPN Chairman listed some of the most common drugs abuse in the country to include; alcohol, tobacco, stimulants, cannabis, cocaine, narcotics such as codeine, tramadol, sedatives such as benzodiazephines and volatile substances.

The post Pharmacists admonish youths to shun drug addiction appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

