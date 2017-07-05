Phat Joe leaves East Coast Radio – Channel 24
|
Channel 24
|
Phat Joe leaves East Coast Radio
Channel 24
Johannesburg – Yes, it's true, Phat Joe is leaving East Coast Radio. The presenter, who spent only one year at the KZN based radio station waves goodbye to the drive show “due to a variety of exciting new commitments outside of KZN.” In early 2016 …
Phat Joe leaves East Coast Radio after one year
Phat Joe leaves radio for TV
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!