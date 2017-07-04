Martial Law proclamation upheld – Philippine Star

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in World


Martial Law proclamation upheld
A majority or 11 of the 15 justices of the high court voted in regular session to dismiss the three consolidated petitions against Duterte's decision to place the entire Mindanao under martial law through Proclamation 216. AP/Bullit Marquez, File
