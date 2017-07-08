Pages Navigation Menu

Phlex – Medicina 2.0 Ft. Olamide

Posted on Jul 8, 2017

Phlex is set to Prove his consistency in the Music Industry with the 2.0 Version of his recently released single “Medicina“. Phlex knowing the Best Type of Musical Prescription for his Fans calls on the Lyrical Beast, the YBNL Boss Olamide to deliver a very healthy tune. Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD

