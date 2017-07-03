Pages Navigation Menu

Photo: 30-year-old Ghanaian man commits suicide after quarrel with girlfriend

A 30 year old Ghanaian man, last weekend, committed suicide at Axim, Western Region, over a misunderstanding with his girlfriend. The deceased Kweku Mensah, who earns his living at the beach, is reported to have taken his life in connection with an unresolved issue between him and his girlfriend with whom he has two children. […]

