Photo: Fifi Da Queen shows off lover

Local TV personality Fifi Da Queen is already booked.

We have learnt that the Bukedde TV presenter, who has in the past been linked to several city men, is dating. This after she shared a photo showing off her lover online. In the photo, the seemingly love-struck couple is seen in a warm embrace.

Our snoops have since identified the lucky guy as one Fabulous Love.

Staff Writer

The post Photo: Fifi Da Queen shows off lover appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

