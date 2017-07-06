Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo: Fifi Da Queen shows off lover

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Local TV personality Fifi Da Queen is already booked.

We have learnt that the Bukedde TV presenter, who has in the past been linked to several city men, is dating. This after she shared a photo showing off her lover online. In the photo, the seemingly love-struck couple is seen in a warm embrace.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Fifi Da Queen boyfriend

Our snoops have since identified the lucky guy as one Fabulous Love.

Staff Writer

The post Photo: Fifi Da Queen shows off lover appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.