Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo of the Nigerian Air Force helicopter which crashed into water yesterday

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Here is a photo of the Nigerian Air Force Agusta helicopter which crashed into water on Thursday, 6th July. Read the official statement as regards the incident below…   “A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Agusta 109 Light Utility Helicopter has suffered a mishap while undertaking a liaison mission targeted at further enhancing the synergy between […]

The post Photo of the Nigerian Air Force helicopter which crashed into water yesterday appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.