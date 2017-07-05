Pages Navigation Menu

Photo: Socialite Cameroon Gitawo hospitalized

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

All is not well with city socialite Cameroon Gitawo.

We have learnt that the South Africa based Ugandan businessman is currently admitted in hospital. This was confirmed by his close associate and fellow socialite Meddie Ssentongo as he asked his fans online to pray for his quick recovery.

Sharing a photo of a bed-ridden Gitawo, Meddie wrote, “Pray for Cameroon Gitawo”.

Cameroon Gitawo sick

However, details about his sickness remain scanty.

Gitawo came into the spotlight for his lavish spending with The Money Team crew.

We will keep you posted.

Staff Writer

