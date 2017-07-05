Photos: 4 Die In Ajah, Lagos Robbery

A total of four persons have been reported dead following the robbery incident which occurred in the Ajah area of Lagos. A Facebook user took to his social media page to narrate how armed robbers attacked a car yesterday evening and killed two of its occupants. The social media user, Fanta Boy Ekwem, reported that…

The post Photos: 4 Die In Ajah, Lagos Robbery appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

