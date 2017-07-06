Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: BANTU hosts Private Listening Session for New Album “Agberos International”

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Lagos-based 13-piece band BANTU is set to drop its new album “Agberos International” as it hosted a private listening session recently. The guests got an early feel of the album and generally had fun with the band. The 10-track album will be the band’s sixth project since its creation in 1996. See photos below: Photography: Abiola […]

