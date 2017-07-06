Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Chameleone turns bartender, serves revelers at Space Lounge

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Jose Chameleone took off his music coat and turned a bartender on Wednesday evening.

The “Wale Wale” star was hosted as a celebrity barman at Space Lounge in a new theme night dubbed “Celebrity Bar Storm”.

He was behind the counter serving drinks and gave his fans a special treat serving them all night long as the deejay keep the vibrant mood alive.

Here are some photos of Chameleone serving revelers.

