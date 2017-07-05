Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Emmanuel Emenike Signs for Greek Side, Olympiacos

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike, has signed a short-term deal with Greek side, Olympiacos FC.   The team confirmed the capture of the former Fenarbache man on their official twitter handle.  

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.