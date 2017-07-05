Photos: Emmanuel Emenike Signs for Greek Side, Olympiacos

Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike, has signed a short-term deal with Greek side, Olympiacos FC. The team confirmed the capture of the former Fenarbache man on their official twitter handle.

