Photos From Ahmed Musa’s Traditional Wedding In Ogoja, Rivers State

Super Eagles star, Ahmed Musa, Saturday, had his traditional marriage in Ogoja, Cross Rivers State. The Leicester City man hooked up to his lover, Juliet in a ceremony attended by top footballers in the country, including teammate, Ogenyi Onazi. Comedian, Seyi Law was also among dignitaries present at the event. See pictures…

