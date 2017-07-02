Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos From Ahmed Musa’s Traditional Wedding In Ogoja, Rivers State

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles star, Ahmed Musa, Saturday, had his traditional marriage in Ogoja, Cross Rivers State.   The Leicester City man hooked up to his lover, Juliet in a ceremony attended by top footballers in the country,  including teammate, Ogenyi Onazi.   Comedian, Seyi Law was also among dignitaries present at the event.   See pictures…

The post Photos From Ahmed Musa’s Traditional Wedding In Ogoja, Rivers State appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.