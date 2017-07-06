Photos From BANTU’s “Agberos International” Album Listening Session

On Tuesday (4th of July 2017), 13-Man musical band – BANTU, welcomed family, friends and fans into their private space; for a wonderful listening session of the album “Agberos International“.

The meeting was lead by Ade Bantu alongside the producer of the album – Aman Junaid; they both shared insights about the theme of the album; the steps of creation, and more wonderful details about the album.

According to the band’s spokesman – ‘Ade Bantu‘, the album took about eight [8] years to make. And it is a LABOUR OF LOVE.

After listening to the 10-tracks album which features “Tony Allen” and “Wana Wana” that night, I am confidently saying that: the album is an art with substantial value.

The album will be available on all digital platforms tomorrow “7-7-17“. Also, a limited amount of physical copies (including vinyl) will be made available for sale.

While we await the release of the album “Agberos International”; below are images taking by Abiola Balogun(Dohdohdawa) at the listening session.



































The post Photos From BANTU’s “Agberos International” Album Listening Session appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

