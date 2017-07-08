Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Gov Amosun’s daughter and Dabiri-Erewa’s son wedding

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

Daughter of Ogun state governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun and the son of Abike Dabiri-Erewa got married today in Ogun state.

In attendance at the wedding were the creme de la creme in Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

From left: The Groom’s parents, Dr. Kolawole Dabiri; Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Groom, Oladipo Habeeb; Bride, Ayomide Giasat; Bride’s parents, Mrs. Olufunso and Governor Ibikunle Amosun; during the Nikkah and engagement ceremony of their children at the African Church Primary School, in Owu Abeokuta, Ogun State… Saturday PHOTO BY AKINWUNMI IBRAHIM
Oladipo Habeeb Dabiri-Erewa and Ayomide Giasat Amosun during the Nikkah and engagement ceremony of their children held at the African Church Primary School, in Owu Abeokuta, Ogun State… PHOTO BY AKINWUNMI IBRAHIM
From left: The Groom’s parents, Dr. Kolawole Dabiri; Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Groom, Oladipo Habeeb; Bride, Ayomide Giasat; bride’s parents, Governor Ibikunle Amosun and wife, Olufunso during the Nikkah and engagement ceremony of their children at the African Church Primary School, in Owu Abeokuta, Ogun State Saturday. PHOTO BY AKINWUNMI IBRAHIM
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle); Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (left) and Governor of Borno State, Mr. Kashim Shettima (right), during the wedding of Gov Ibikunle Amosun’s daughter and Hon Abike Dabiri’s son in Abeokuta on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State; Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Groom, Oladipupo; Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina and his Jigawa State counterpart, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar during the wedding ceremony of Governor Amosun’s daughter at Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), with Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi during the wedding of Gov Ibikunle Amosun’s daughter and Hon Abike Dabiri’s son in Abeokuta on Saturday, July 8, 2017
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, with Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Minister of Interior, Dr. Abdulrahman Dambazau during the wedding ceremony of Governor Amosun’s daughter at Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, July 8, 2017

The post Photos: Gov Amosun’s daughter and Dabiri-Erewa’s son wedding appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.