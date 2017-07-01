Photos: Grown Man Breaks The Internet With Mother As She Bathes, Bottle Feeds Him

A man has attempted to break the internet with a rather controversial birthday photo which has set the internet rolling. The man who took to his social media page on Facebook to wish himself a happy birthday shared photos of himself and his mother seemingly reliving childhood memories of bathing and bottle feeding. The man…

The post Photos: Grown Man Breaks The Internet With Mother As She Bathes, Bottle Feeds Him appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

