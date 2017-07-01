Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Grown Man Breaks The Internet With Mother As She Bathes, Bottle Feeds Him

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

A man has attempted to break the internet with a rather controversial birthday photo which has set the internet rolling. The man who took to his social media page on Facebook to wish himself a happy birthday shared photos of himself and his mother seemingly reliving childhood memories of bathing and bottle feeding. The man…

Hello. Add your message here.