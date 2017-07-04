Photos: Here’s how the All White Singles Beach Party went down

By Our Reporter

On Sunday, Aero Beach in Entebbe was a beehive of activity as revelers, clad in white attire thronged the lakeside venue.

The event dubbed All White Singles Beach Party, and hosted by DJ Nimrod of Galaxy FM aims at bringing youth together to not only enjoy great music but also an excuse to stay away from the busy Kampala life.

“This is a color themed party where fans dress up in white to mingle and enjoy cool vibes. This party is for the youth and is also aimed at creating awareness on key life issues such as responsible behavior,” explained Nimrod.

As early as midday, revelers had taken up strategic positions next to the stage whilst sipping away on their drinks.

Uganda Waragi, a sponsor of the color themed party spiced up the event even further by giving away free cocktails and mixers to revelers who purchased bottles.

Spin masters from the DJ Association of Uganda as well as artistes such as Gravity Omutujju, Aziz Azion, Minayo, Fefe Busi among others entertained the revelers till late.

Here are some photos from the event.

