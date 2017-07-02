Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Ify Okoye’s Baby Shower was a Tiffany & Co. Affair!

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Music Executive Jude Okoye and his gorgeous wife Ify are expecting their second child and she had her Tiffany & Co. themed baby shower today, surrounded by her friends and family. See some photos from the party below. The couple already has an adorable daughter, Emma, who is seen dancing with her mother in this last […]

The post Photos: Ify Okoye’s Baby Shower was a Tiffany & Co. Affair! appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.