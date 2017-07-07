Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: NAF recovers helicopter crashed into lagoon

The Nigerian Air Force Agusta 106 Light Utility Helicopter which crashed into a lagoon in the northeast yesterday has been recovered.

Photos below show the helicopter floating on water.

Nigerian Air Force Agusta 106 Light Utility Helicopter crashed into lagoon
Nigerian Air Force helicopter
Nigerian Air Force Agusta 106 Light Utility Helicopter crashed into lagoon
Nigerian Air Force Agusta 106 Light Utility Helicopter crashed into lagoon
Nigerian Air Force helicopter

