Photos: Nigerian Footballer, Ahmed Musa In Church With New Wife For Thanksgiving Service

Nigerian footballer and Leicester City star, Ahmed Musa who was reported to have divorced his wife, Jamila, some months ago and taken a new wife, Juliet, held a thanksgiving session to celebrate his new marriage. The footballer who held his court marriage some weeks ago and his traditional marriage over the weekend at hos new…

The post Photos: Nigerian Footballer, Ahmed Musa In Church With New Wife For Thanksgiving Service appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

