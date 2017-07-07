Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos of billionaire Mike Adenuga’s daughter at her traditional wedding – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Photos of billionaire Mike Adenuga's daughter at her traditional wedding
NAIJ.COM
Top Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga recently married off his first daughter, Oyindamola, on Thursday, July 6. Billionaire and Nigeria's second richest person, Mike Adenuga is said to have married off first his daughter Oyindamola Emilia Adenuga
Billionaire Mike Adenuga's Daughter Look Stunning At Her Traditional Wedding (photos)NAIJA NEWS

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.