Photos of Globacom Chairman, Mike Adenuga’s daughter draditional wedding
Billionaire businessman, Mike Adenuga‘s beautiful daughter, Oyinda, had a secret traditional wedding yesterday. She looked radiant in her Deola Sagoe outfit as Celebrity makeup artist, Banke Meshida-Lawal, shared the photos of the beautiful bride. More photos:
The post Photos of Globacom Chairman, Mike Adenuga’s daughter draditional wedding appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!