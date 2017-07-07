PHOTOS: Osinbajo condoles Maitama-Sule family in Kano
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was in Kano on Thursday to condole the family of recently deceased elder statesman, Alhaji Maitama Sule. Here are pictures from the visit.
