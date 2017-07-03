Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: PDP Former Minister’s in a meeting

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

Former PDP minister’s on Monday held a meeting in Abuja, the outcome of the meeting will be communicated to soon.

From the left, Former Minister for Information, Prof. Jerry gana; Former Minister for Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran and the Former Minister for Special Duties, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki during the meeting of the Former PDP Ministers’ Forum at Asokoro, Abuja.
From the left, Former Minister for Health, Prof. ABC Nwosu; Former Minister for Interior, Comrade Abba Moro; Former Minister for Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and the Former Minister for Works, Chief Mike Onolemen during the meeting of the Former PDP Ministers’ Forum at Asokoro, Abuja.
From the left, Former Minister for Niger Delta Development, Elder Godsday Orubebe (l) flanked by Former Council members during the meeting of the Former PDP Ministers’ Forum at Asokoro, Abuja
Former Minister for Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran and the Former Minister for FCT, Mallam Bala Mohammed during the meeting of the Former PDP Ministers’ Forum at Asokoro, Abuja.

