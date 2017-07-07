Photos: Rich Gang’s Eddy Cheune acquires new multi-million ride

By Staff Writer

Latest news reaching our desk indicate that Eddy Cheune one of the members of the Rich Gang recently shipped in a posh, multi-million car valued at USD (UGX 1,007,440,000) according to motor experts

The car Cheune shipped in is identified as a Bentley continental GT which is owned by very few people in Africa. Upon acquisition, Cheune gave it a custom plate of his name, joining his other fleet of posh rides.

A Bentley Continental GT is a grand tourer produced by the British automaker Bentley Motors. The car’s top speed currently stands at 205 mph, 70 mph faster than most cars in Uganda. It shall be remembered that the businessman possesses an unquenchable love for cars. He has previously acquired a Lamborghini, BMW, among others. See photos here

