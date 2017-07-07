Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Saraki, British Ambassador in Kwara

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

High Commissioner of United Kingdom, Paul T Arkwright on Friday paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki.

Arkwright’s visit coincided with the monthly constituency meeting of the the Senate’s President with his constituents.

The High Commissioner therefore joined Saraki to his meeting dressed in a traditional attire native to the South West Nigeria..

Find below pictures from the even.

High Commissioner of United Kingdom, Paul T Arkwright sitting with President of the Senate Bukola Saraki
High Commissioner of United Kingdom, Paul T Arkwright with President of the Senate Bukola Saraki
President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki with Senator Abdulfatah Buhari during a constituency meeting in Kwara State

