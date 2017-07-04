Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: South African Pastor Orders Members to Eat Flower as Part of ‘Healing’ Process

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

Just a while after making the news for telling his members to drink petrol as it is ‘holy communion’, South African pastor, Pastor Lesego Daniel has allegedly given flowers to his members to eat.   It was reported that the flowers were used in the decoration of the podium but the man who pastors  Rabboni Centre Ministry…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

