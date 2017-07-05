Photos: Yoruba Oba Kneels To Be Anointed As Minister 13 Years After Coronation

A Yoruba traditional ruler, HRM Oba Adeyemi Adediran Akanbi has knelt down to be anointed as a Pastor at the Acts of Apostles Int. Church Akure during an ordination service held by the church in conjunction with Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Esa-Oke Chapter. The Oba who revealed it had always been his dream to…

The post Photos: Yoruba Oba Kneels To Be Anointed As Minister 13 Years After Coronation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

