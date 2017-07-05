Hensen School happy to emerge 2017 Shell Cup champs – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Hensen School happy to emerge 2017 Shell Cup champs
The Nation Newspaper
Henson Demonstration School, Edo State defeated Holy Ghost College, Imo State 2-0 in the final to win the 2017 NNPC/Shell Cup at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday. Arase Iyobor's brace from the penalty mark were all the Benin City based school …
